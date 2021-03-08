-
During Superstorm Sandy, the HMS Bounty - a 180 foot, three-masted, wooden ship - was tossed about helplessly in the middle of a raging storm. Two members…
-
During Superstorm Sandy, the HMS Bounty - a 180 foot, three-masted, wooden ship - was tossed about helplessly in the middle of a raging storm. Two members…
-
Flood insurance rates are set to go up for people who own property along the North Carolina coast. Congress approved the rate increase last year after the…
-
Monday is the final day for victims of Hurricane Sandy on the Outer Banks to apply for disaster loans. The Small Business Administration is accepting…
-
North Carolina Department of Transportation officials will find out this morning if the Nor'easter that skirted the Outer Banks yesterday added to the…
-
The Coast Guard is continuing its search for the missing captain of the tall ship that sank off North Carolina's coast. The replica ship HMS Bounty went…
-
North Carolinians are stepping up to help people in the mid-Atlantic and New England states affected by the storm. Duke Energy is sending crews to help…
-
Residents along North Carolina's coast are watching to see what Hurricane Sandy does in the Atlantic.Hurricane Sandy is expected to track along the east…