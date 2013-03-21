Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Downtown Greensboro Welcomes First Grocery Market In 40 Years

A shopper examines produce at Deep Roots grocery.
Deep Roots Coop
/

Residents in Greensboro haven’t been able to shop downtown for fresh produce, seafood and prepared meals in decades. The city had two A&P Grocery stores in the early 1970s, but since they left no other markets have filled the void. That changed this week when Deep Roots Market relocated to North Eugene St.

The grocery store originated as a vegetarian buying club in a Guilford College dorm during the 1960s. For the past two decades it has been located a few miles away on Spring Garden Street. Deep Roots closed those doors on Monday and opened in the downtown venue on Wednesday. The co-op has more than 2,000 owners, or individuals who own equity shares in the business.

The food available at Deep Roots Market is almost entirely organic and for the first time the store sells beer and wine.

“We also choose to work with local vendors as much as we can. So that helps circulate more money with the local economy,” said Joel Landau, General Manager of Deep Roots.

“We’re a community minded mission driven organization. It’s not just the products we sell it’s also being a place where people can form community. We have a community room that is available for people to use. We will begin hosting classes and seminars soon.”

The co-op model is aimed at service more than profits. Instead of stockholders co-ops offer equity shares for 100 dollars each. The new space is about four times the size of the previous facility and more than 20 new employees were hired.

This week was a soft opening for Deep Roots Market. A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration will take place April 19th-20th.

Downtown Greensboro Welcomes First Grocery Market In 40 Years
Host Frank Stasio talks Deep Roots with WUNC's Greensboro Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii.

Tags

The State of ThingsFoodFood DesertsThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii first started posing questions to strangers after dinner at La Cantina Italiana, in Massachusetts, when he was two-years-old. Jeff grew up in Wayland, Ma., an avid fan of the Boston Celtics, and took summer vacations to Acadia National Park (ME) with his family. He graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, and moved to North Carolina in 2006. His experience with NPR member stations WAER (Syracuse), WFDD (Winston-Salem) and now WUNC, dates back 15 years.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Nicole Campbell
See stories by Nicole Campbell