Old-time Radio Show Brings Together Local Celebrities

Old-time radio may be old-fashioned, but it’s not extinct. Every year, the Murphey School Radio Show brings together North Carolina writers and musicians for a charitable variety show. The next one is coming up February 23.

http://vimeo.com/57811982

Host Frank Stasio talks to Georgann Eubanks, host of the show and author of the Literary Trails of North Carolina Series of Books; and Jennifer Evans, Julie Woodmansee and Betsy Levitas, local musicians taking part in the radio show.