Old-time Radio Show Brings Together Local Celebrities
Old-time radio may be old-fashioned, but it’s not extinct. Every year, the Murphey School Radio Show brings together North Carolina writers and musicians for a charitable variety show. The next one is coming up February 23.
Host Frank Stasio talks to Georgann Eubanks, host of the show and author of the Literary Trails of North Carolina Series of Books; and Jennifer Evans, Julie Woodmansee and Betsy Levitas, local musicians taking part in the radio show.