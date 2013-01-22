Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

A Look Back, 50 Years After Duke Integration

6289200998_3fa4752f1f_o.jpg
duke.edu
/

In the fall of 1963, five undergraduate black students walked onto the campus at Duke University, integrating one of the last remaining segregated schools in the South. Their experience -- and that of the African-American students who followed -- was challenging as they overcame overt racism, biased faculty and social isolation.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with several generations of black students at Duke, including: Nat White, Jr., class of 1967 and a member of the first class at Duke; Dr. Brenda Armstrong, class of 1970; Maureen Cullins, class of 1976; and John Thelin, professor of education at the University of Kentucky and author of "A History of American Higher Education" (The Johns Hopkins University Press/2004).

Tags

The State of ThingsMinoritiesDuke UniversityEducation
Stay Connected
Dave DeWitt
Dave DeWitt is WUNC's Feature News Editor. As an editor, reporter, and producer he's covered politics, environment, education, sports, and a wide range of other topics.
See stories by Dave DeWitt
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio