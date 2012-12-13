Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Edvard Munch

The Scream
www.moma.org
/

Edvard Munch’s most famous painting is “The Scream.” It depicts a skeletal figure holding his hands against his face in horror. This image has been reproduced and parodied the world over. But Edvard Munch's life and other works are largely unknown to the general public.

The North Carolina Museum of Art is trying to change that. It’s exhibiting "Edvard Munch: Symbolism in Print" through February. John Coffey, the curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art; and Sue Prideaux, author of "Edvard Munch: Behind the Scream" (Yale University Press/2007), join host Frank Stasio to discuss the life and works of Edvard Munch.

Tags

The State of ThingsNorth Carolina Museum Of Art
