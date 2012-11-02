Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Countdown to the Election

Social media, early voting, polls, the financial markets, even the weather, they are all factors in next Tuesday’s election. When Americans pick a president, we also pick our congressional delegations and numerous state and local officials, but getting people to pay attention to the races happening down the ballot from the president can be tough. Guest host Isaac Davy-Aronson will talk about why with Jennifer Wig, the assistant editor at the Raleigh Public Record; and Angie Newsome, the director and editor of The Carolina Public Press.

Tags

The State of ThingsRaleighThe State of Things2012 Presidential ElectionThe Carolina Public Press
Stay Connected
Isaac-Davy Aronson
Isaac-Davy Aronson is WUNC's morning news producer and can frequently be heard on air as a host and reporter. He came to North Carolina in 2011, after several years as a host at New York Public Radio in New York City. He's been a producer, newscaster and host at Air America Radio, New York Times Radio, and Newsweek on Air.
See stories by Isaac-Davy Aronson
Nicole Campbell
See stories by Nicole Campbell