Countdown to the Election

Social media, early voting, polls, the financial markets, even the weather, they are all factors in next Tuesday’s election. When Americans pick a president, we also pick our congressional delegations and numerous state and local officials, but getting people to pay attention to the races happening down the ballot from the president can be tough. Guest host Isaac Davy-Aronson will talk about why with Jennifer Wig, the assistant editor at the Raleigh Public Record; and Angie Newsome, the director and editor of The Carolina Public Press.