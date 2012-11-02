Campus Politics

In 2008, it would have been difficult to go to a college campus in the United States and forget we had an election coming up. The young people brought out about 22 million votes to the election then, but will it happen again? Are people still fired up and ready to go on America’s campuses? And how connected to politics are today’s college students anyway?

Guest host Isaac Davy-Aronson explores these questions with Mark Herring, a senior at North Carolina State University, and the editor-and-chief of the school’s newspaper, The Technician; Zaina Alsous, a senior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and member of the North Carolina Student Power Union; and Juan Miranda, a senior at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and member of North Carolina Student Power Union.