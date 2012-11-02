Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Campus Politics

In 2008, it would have been difficult to go to a college campus in the United States and forget we had an election coming up. The young people brought out about 22 million votes to the election then, but will it happen again? Are people still fired up and ready to go on America’s campuses? And how connected to politics are today’s college students anyway?

Guest host Isaac Davy-Aronson explores these questions with Mark Herring, a senior at North Carolina State University, and the editor-and-chief of the school’s newspaper, The Technician; Zaina Alsous, a senior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and member of the North Carolina Student Power Union; and Juan Miranda, a senior at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and member of North Carolina Student Power Union.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsStudents2012 Presidential ElectionNC State UniversityUNC-Chapel Hill
Stay Connected
Isaac-Davy Aronson
Isaac-Davy Aronson is WUNC's morning news producer and can frequently be heard on air as a host and reporter. He came to North Carolina in 2011, after several years as a host at New York Public Radio in New York City. He's been a producer, newscaster and host at Air America Radio, New York Times Radio, and Newsweek on Air.
See stories by Isaac-Davy Aronson
Nicole Campbell
See stories by Nicole Campbell