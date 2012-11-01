Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Studio Ghibli Collection

When the animators of “Toy Story” got stuck, they used to watch movies by Hayao Miyazaki for inspiration. Critics often call Miyazaki the greatest animator of all time, but many people have still never heard of him. The Carolina Theatre is about to screen a series of films from Miyazaki’s production studio. It’s called the Studio Ghibli collection. Guest host Isaac-Davy Aronson is joined by Helen McCarthy, the author of "Hayao Miyazaki: Master of Japanese Animation" (Stone Bridge Press/1999).

Isaac-Davy Aronson
Isaac-Davy Aronson is WUNC's morning news producer and can frequently be heard on air as a host and reporter. He came to North Carolina in 2011, after several years as a host at New York Public Radio in New York City. He's been a producer, newscaster and host at Air America Radio, New York Times Radio, and Newsweek on Air.
Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
