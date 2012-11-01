When the animators of “Toy Story” got stuck, they used to watch movies by Hayao Miyazaki for inspiration. Critics often call Miyazaki the greatest animator of all time, but many people have still never heard of him. The Carolina Theatre is about to screen a series of films from Miyazaki’s production studio. It’s called the Studio Ghibli collection. Guest host Isaac-Davy Aronson is joined by Helen McCarthy, the author of "Hayao Miyazaki: Master of Japanese Animation" (Stone Bridge Press/1999).