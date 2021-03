Rarely do art museums cover presidential elections, but if you visit the Contemporary Art Museum in Raleigh, that’s exactly what you’ll get.

Jonathan Horowitz is a multimedia artist based in New York City. His latest piece, “Your Land/My Land” is on display in museums across the country. Horowitz describes the exhibit as an interactive space divided by the partisan line. Jonathan Horowitz joins host Frank Stasio to talk about Your Land/My Land.