Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Winston's Foxy Woman

pam2.gif

Before the 1970s, opportunities for Black women in film were limited. African-American actresses were often relegated to roles as “mammies” or “tragic mulattos.” With films like “Coffy” and “Foxy Brown,” actress Pamela Suzette Grier introduced a new character, the black heroine, to mainstream movie audiences. Born in Winston-Salem, NC, Grier became the first leading actress in an action flick, which noted a dramatic shift for black women in film. Dale Pollock, a film producer and professor of cinema studies at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, joins host Frank Stasio to talk about Pam Grier and her mark on women in film.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsWinston-SalemPamela Suzette GrierDale PollockFilm
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Nicole Campbell
See stories by Nicole Campbell