Girl Talk

http://camraleigh.org/exhibitions/2012girltalk/
A new exhibit called “Girl Talk” at CAM, the contemporary art museum in Raleigh, explores the way women use language and communicate through the work of nine female artists. Women, specifically girls, are perhaps the most innovative users of speech and they are heavily influential on overall language trends.

Host Frank Stasio will examine gender and language with Lesley Wolk, associate professor of speech pathology at Long Island University and author of a recent study on a new speech style called “vocal fry”; Robin Dodsworth, an assistant professor in the linguistics program at North Carolina State University; young adult novelist Frances O’Roark Dowell; Elysia Borowy-Reeder, executive director of CAM and curator of the “Girl Talk” exhibit; and Maya Schindler and Monique Pierto, two of the artists featured in “Girl Talk.”

