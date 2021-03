The Independent Weekly has been covering news, art, and culture in the Triangle for 29 years now. Steve Schewel, the owner of the Indy, recently sold it to Richard Meeker and Mark Zusman. They also run Willamette Week in Portland, Oregon and the Santa Fe Reporter in New Mexico. What will happen to the Indy now that it is under new management? Will the paper hold onto its local identity? Host Frank Stasio is joined by the Indy editor Lisa Sorg to talk about changes to the paper.