Today, parakeets are creatures of the tropics, but one breed in particular was native to the forests of the Eastern United States, including North Carolina. The Carolina Parakeet went extinct in the early 20th century, but continues to fascinate the public. The Wilson Library on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has an exhibit on the bird running through September 30th. Host Frank Stasio talks about the Carolina Parakeet with John Gerwin, a research scientist and curator of birds at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.