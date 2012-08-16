Lost Artifacts of Morgantina

In 2010, the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art had to return 16 silver cups and bowls to a little town in Sicily called Morgantina.

The artifacts were stolen from an archaeological dig and sold to the Met on the black market in the 1980s. Carla Antonaccio is a field archaeologist who co-directs the Morgantina dig and chair of the Classical Studies Department at Duke University. She joins host Frank Stasio to talk about her work as an archaeologist and securing the return of lost artifacts.