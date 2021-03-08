Archaeology

-
Brunswick Town was once a thriving British port before the Revolutionary War. It was one of the first successful European settlements in the Cape Fear…
-
Brunswick Town was once a thriving British port before the Revolutionary War. It was one of the first successful European settlements in the Cape Fear…
-
Blackbeard’s stolen vessel, the Queen Anne’s Revenge, ran aground off the North Carolina coastline three hundred years ago this summer.To mark the…
-
Blackbeard’s stolen vessel, the Queen Anne’s Revenge, ran aground off the North Carolina coastline three hundred years ago this summer.To mark the…
-
Teams from North Carolina State University and East Carolina University were on a dig in the ancient city of Petra in Jordan this summer, looking for…
-
The fate of the "Lost Colony" on Roanoke Island remains one of the biggest questions in North Carolina history. Some believe the colony moved to Hatteras…
-
The fate of the "Lost Colony" on Roanoke Island remains one of the biggest questions in North Carolina history. Some believe the colony moved to Hatteras…
-
The frilled shark's roots are traced to 80 million years ago. Its prehistoric origins are obvious in its primitive body; nearly all of the rare animal's closest relatives are long extinct.
-
About 50,000 years ago, people started developing tools. They started making art, in caves. And they started cooperating. Simultaneously, that's when our…
-
Visitors to historic Edenton already know about the "new" courthouse. That one was built in 1767. Today, archaeologists will begin searching for the…