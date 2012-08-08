The emergence of punk music marked an anarchic change in the sound of rock during the 1980s, and Billy Ingram was there to document its rise.

He was a writer for a gay publication covering the Los Angeles music scene, and he had a front-row seat to a revolution in rock. At the same time, Ingram was coming into his own as a gay man covering punk culture, which he found less-than-friendly toward homosexuals. Ingram joins host Frank Stasio to talk about his experiences as documented in new book, "Punk" (TVParty/2012).