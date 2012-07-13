Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Yolanda Rabun

There was never any doubt that Yolanda Rabun was cut out for the spotlight. She attended a performing arts high school in Atlanta, GA where she honed her singing and acting skills.  She continued to perform while attending law school where she soon learned that the courtroom is just another kind of theater. Now balancing her life as an attorney with her passion for entertaining, Rabun is promoting her new CD “So Real,” a jazzy love note to listeners. She’s also preparing to play the role of Nina Simone in an upcoming one-woman stage production. Rabun joins host Frank Stasio to play live with her band and talk about the work she has to do to embody a legendary singer on stage.

