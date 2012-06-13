Remembering Doc Watson

Doc Watson's virtuosic guitar playing changed bluegrass music forever. He brought the guitar out from behind the banjo and fiddle and set the bar for acoustic musicians. His career took off with the folk revival of the 1950s and remained vital until his death last month. Now the Deep Gap, North Carolina native will forever be an icon of mountain music. Host Frank Stasio is joined by a panel of experts including, Robert Cantwell, Townsend Luddington Professor of American Studies at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and author of the book “When We Were Good: The Folk Revival” (Harvard University Press/1997); Kent Gustavson, author of “Was Blind, But Now I See: The Biography of Music Legend Doc Watson” (Blowing Twigs Books/2010); and Art Menius, the director of The ArtsCenter in Carrboro and the former associate festival coordinator of Merlefest for almost two decades. Also on the program will be musicians Danny Gotham, Jim Collier and Joe Newberry who will play some of Doc's music and songs from Doc's legacy.