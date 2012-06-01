Leaving No Child Left Behind

Although put into law with bipartisan support in 2002, the No Child Left Behind Act has failed to create a good accountability system to best serve schools. Due to its shortcomings, many states have petitioned for exemption from the act. This Tuesday, President Obama granted eight states, including North Carolina, exemptions from the most rigorous parts of No Child Left Behind in exchange for state-developed accountability systems. Host Frank Stasio is joined by Dave Dewitt, WUNC’s education reporter, to take a look at the changes and their potential effects.