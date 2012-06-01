Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Leaving No Child Left Behind

Although put into law with bipartisan support in 2002, the No Child Left Behind Act has failed to create a good accountability system to best serve schools. Due to its shortcomings, many states have petitioned for exemption from the act. This Tuesday, President Obama granted eight states, including North Carolina, exemptions from the most rigorous parts of No Child Left Behind in exchange for state-developed accountability systems. Host Frank Stasio is joined by Dave Dewitt, WUNC’s education reporter, to take a look at the changes and their potential effects.

Tags

The State of ThingsNo Child Left BehindThe State of ThingsDave Dewitt
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio