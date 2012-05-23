For-Profit Colleges & the Future of Higher Education

The changing needs of today's workforce are transforming our system of higher education. For-profit colleges are an integral part of that change, but controversy plagues them, including worries over low graduation rates and the high volume of federal loans for its students. How is higher education going to continue to transform in the future, and what role will for-profit colleges play? Host Frank Stasio poses those questions and others to Jack Henderson, president of the Brookstone College of Business and president of the North Carolina Association of Career Colleges and Schools; Jane Shaw, president of the John W. Pope Center for Higher Education Policy; Chris Fitzsimon, founder and director of NC Policy Watch; and James Morrison, professor emeritus of Educational Leadership at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Listener Call-in.