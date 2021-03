Terri Kirby Erickson's third volume of poetry, "In the Palms of Angels" (Press53/2011) won a 2012 Nautilus Silver Award for poetry. The national award is given for a book of poetry that “engenders compassion, wisdom, greater understanding, empathy, or passion through the artful use of language.” Erickson has been writing and teaching poetry in Greensboro for years. She joins host Frank Stasio to discuss her award and how she writes through joy and pain.