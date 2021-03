The indie folk duo Channing and Quinn got its start in an incubator for budding musicians: the theater. The two met in Blowing Rock and began writing music as their partnership started to click. They are now based in Nashville and have recently released their debut album called "Underneath This Big Striped Tent." They return to North Carolina on tour this weekend but first they join host Frank Stasio to talk about their roots and play some music live in the studio.