The delay of census data could undercut transparency in North Carolina's redistricting process, according to voting rights advocates.Under court…
North Carolina is at risk of losing more than $5.3 billion in federal funding because of a low response rate to the U.S. Census. The managers of the…
Preparations for the 2020 Census are underway in North Carolina, one of the fastest growing states in the nation poised to get another congressional seat…
Four North Carolina metropolitan areas ranked in the top 35 fastest-growing large areas in the country in 2017.Together, these areas – Raleigh,…
The U.S. Census Bureau has released its latest population estimates for North Carolina. The new data covers county and metro areas from mid-2015 to…
North Carolina has moved up in the rankings of the largest states in the U.S.The U.S. Census Bureau released its newest population estimates Tuesday. They…
According to new report on the website BetterDoctor.com, Raleigh and Greensboro are among the top cities in the country facing a physician shortage. The…
North Carolina's dozen metropolitan areas are growing faster than the country as a whole. That's according to US Census Bureau's county and metro area…
The latest Census report shows North Carolina continues a slow crawl out of the economic downturn.In 2012, more people lived below the poverty level in…
