Meet Mike Franzak

Michael Franzak never had dreams of fighting for his country when he joined the Navy after high school, but he was desperate and had nowhere else to go.

It was hard at first, but then Franzak found his calling in the discipline and the challenges of military life. His Navy training gave him a purpose and eventually he went to college, joined the Marines and started flying jets. Franzak served with distinction in Afghanistan, then retired from the military to fly commercially out of Raleigh, NC. The journal he kept during his tours in Afghanistan is the basis for his new book, "A Nightmare's Prayer" (Threshold Editions/Simon & Schuster/2010). He joins host Frank Stasio to discuss the war, his combat experience and his civilian life.

This program originally aired on September 27, 2010.