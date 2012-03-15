Veterans & Trauma

A recent report from the Department of Veteran Affairs revealed a stark truth: every 80 minutes, a veteran takes his or her own life. The risk of suicide is even greater for service members suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD. Treatment of PTSD has greatly improved during the military conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan and the stigma of a diagnosis is slowly starting to fade, but the disorder is affecting more and more veterans. Host Frank Stasio discusses trauma and veterans with Gregory Inman, a clinical psychologist and Team Leader at the Raleigh Vet Center.