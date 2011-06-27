Bringing The World Home To You

Meet Dirk Hayhurst

Pitcher Dirk Hayhurst
www.durhambulls.com
/

Not many baseball players can also say they’ve written a New York Times bestseller. Pitcher Dirk Hayhurst can. When first he picked up a pen to write a memoir about life in the bullpen, he never expected that he would become a critically acclaimed author. Readers ate up Hayhurst’s honesty about success, failure and the often strange culture of sports as documented in “The Bullpen Gospels: Major League Dreams of a Minor League Veteran” (Citadel Press/2010).

Hayhurst, now a member of the Durham Bulls, joins host Frank Stasio to talk about his experiences on the pitcher’s mound and how he went from earning fans in the stadium stands to earning fans in the literary world.

