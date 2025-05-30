Why We Need To Talk About Sex In Nursing Homes

Sex has no age limit. But having a robust intimate life well beyond age 65 comes with distinct challenges, particularly when you no longer live in the privacy of your own home.

Host Anita Rao talks with two people dedicated to making good sex possible for older adults, whether they are navigating dementia and living in a nursing home or forging a new relationship with someone in their assisted living community.

Sexuality educator Jane Fleishman and research psychologist Maggie Syme discuss the policy landscape affecting older adults’ sexual wellness and share stories from their day-to-day work building an intimacy revolution in elder care.

Read the transcript