The logo for Embodied, which features a person with brown skin wearing yellow pants, a white shirt and white glasses pulling back a starry curtain of the silhouette of a person that is roughly twice as large as the person in yellow pants. The word "Embodied" is at the top with the WUNC logo directly underneath it and the PRX logo in the bottom righthand corner of the illustration. All of the text is in white, and the background of the illustration is light blue.
Embodied

Climate Anxiety And The Choice To Parent

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita RaoWilson SayreAmanda Magnus
Published May 16, 2025 at 1:01 PM EDT
An illustration of a pregnant person with dark skin and shoulder-length hair, standing with hands on their lower back, looking at a swirling, surreal background. The background includes elements of land, sea, sky and space, representing various natural forces: ocean waves and rain on the left, fire and stars on the right. The person appears contemplative or burdened. At the top, the word "Embodied" is written in bold red-orange letters.
Charnel Hunter

A scholar examining the intersection of climate anxiety, reproductive justice and race shares her research on how emotions about climate change are impacting folks’ plans to have kids.

Gen Z is anxious about climate change, and it’s impacting their family planning — but not always in the ways we might expect.

Jade Sasser, a researcher and associate professor at the University of California, Riverside, started studying the links between climate anxiety, race and reproductive decision-making in earnest in 2020, with a few distinct questions in mind: How much is climate change affecting how young people think about kids? Is it only privileged, white women concerned about climate and kids, as often appears in the national narratives? How much climate anxiety do young people of color feel?

Jade talks with host Anita Rao about the unexpected answers to these questions, which she details in her book “Climate Anxiety and the Kid Question: Deciding Whether to Have Children in an Uncertain Future.” She also talks with Anita about managing climate emotions while making big life decisions and how “the kid question” isn’t just about babies — it’s about what bringing new life into an uncertain world represents.

Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is the lead producer of Embodied, WUNC's weekly podcast and radio show about sex, relationships and health. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
Wilson Sayre
Wilson Sayre is WUNC's Director of Digital Content leading our podcasting strategy and initiatives. She has worn many hats in the audio world as an editor, producer, consultant and team lead. Wilson was Managing Producer at Pushkin (previously Transmitter Media) where she helped launch shows like Am I Normal, the TED Interview and The Heist. Before that, she served as Executive Producer at Capitol Broadcasting Company and lead reporter for The City podcast from USA Today. Prior to that, she covered social safety net programs at WLRN, Miami's NPR member station. There, she founded the station's youth radio program. Wilson's work has been recognized by the Daniel Schorr Journalism Prize and national Edward R. Murrow Awards. Wilson grew up in North Carolina and enjoys playing banjo and eating chocolate, usually not at the same time.
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus is the executive producer of Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships and health. She has also worked on other WUNC shows including Tested and CREEP.
