-
Anita combs through her own tangled relationship with body hair and asks why so many of us invest time and money on removal methods. | Want to support this show? Subscribe and leave a review! Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram @embodiedWUNC.
-
The freshman lawmaker says she felt that it was particularly important for her to speak out about her condition because her hairstyle, Senegalese twists, has become a part of her political brand.
-
When Deborah Aronin decided to stop shaving her armpits, she was surprised by the range of reactions she saw in the people around her. Strangers would…
-
When Deborah Aronin decided to stop shaving her armpits, she was surprised by the range of reactions she saw in the people around her. Strangers would…
-
Today in Greensboro some job-seekers will get free hair care.Jeff Tiberii: In an effort to help unemployed workers get ready for upcoming interviews,…