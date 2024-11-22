Bringing The World Home To You

Embodied

Assisted Death And Dying in America

By Kaia Findlay,
Anisa KhalifaAmanda Magnus
Published November 22, 2024 at 1:01 PM EST
The option to end one's own life through prescribed, lethal medication is legal in 10 states and in Washington D.C. Guest host Anisa Khalifa talks to two researchers about what the assisted death debate illuminates about dying in the United States. 

The movement to legalize assisted death — also referred to as medical-aid-in-dying, physician-assisted death or physician-assisted suicide — has been around in the United States for more than 40 years.

In 1997, Oregon became the first state to allow terminally ill adults to end their own lives with medication prescribed by a doctor. It is now legal in nine other states as well as the District of Columbia. Proponents of assisted death have argued for the right to choose and for the relief of suffering, while opponents argue for the sanctity of life and the valuation of life dependent on others.

But for the amount of attention the assisted death movement receives, very few people eventually access the lethal medication and follow through with taking it. For guest host Anisa Khalifa, this brings up questions about the implications that the legalization of assisted death has for how Americans think about death and their values for dying.

To answer these questions, she talks with Mara Buchbinder, a medical anthropologist who interviewed patients, doctors and caregivers in Vermont to study how they interpreted assisted death law in the years after it was passed in 2013. Anisa and Mara discuss what folks considered a “good death” and the complex nature of access to assisted death.

Anisa also talks with Harold Braswell, a health care ethics professor, about disability rights and how assisted death fits into the broad scope of end-of-life care. They discuss where more attention can be directed to improve death care and how these efforts can fulfill the desires of both sides of the assisted death debate.

Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is the lead producer of Embodied, WUNC's weekly podcast and radio show about sex, relationships and health. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus is the executive producer of Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships and health. She has also worked on other WUNC shows including Tested and CREEP.
