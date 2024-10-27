Bringing The World Home To You

Embodied

Intersex Reframes On Sex & Gender

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita RaoAmanda Magnus
Published October 27, 2024 at 10:18 PM EDT
We first learn about sex as a binary, but the existence of intersex folks tells a different story. Anita hears from an intersex physician, the parent of an intersex tween, and two young intersex adults about advocacy, the state of medical care and pushing back on binaries.

Intersex is an umbrella term to describe people with biological sex traits that don’t fit into strict male or female categories. There are many variations to being intersex — some folks have different combinations of chromosomes, like XXY instead of XX or XY, while others are born with both ovarian and testicular tissues. Intersex folks can learn they are intersex at birth, at puberty, in adulthood or not at all. It can be difficult to pinpoint how often variations occur, but it is estimated that up to 2% of the population is intersex.

Host Anita Rao talks about what it means to be intersex with physician Suegee Tamar-Mattis, who is also an intersex person. Suegee describes the decades-long attempt to erase intersex folks from existence, including through non-medically necessary surgeries on intersex children. She also discusses what support is available for intersex youth in their adolescent years and the importance of intersex community.

Anita also talks with parent Eric Lohman, whose 12-year-old child, Wade, was born with an intersex variation called congenital adrenal hyperplasia. Eric recounts how he and his wife refused surgery to alter Wade’s genitals at birth, and he explains how they’ve helped Wade explore gender and make decisions about his own body as he’s gotten older.

And a special thank you to Sam and Hillel, two intersex young adults who shared their experiences with us for this episode. In the conversation, they share their thoughts on what it means to be intersex, the experience of puberty and gender identity and their hopes for the future in terms of intersex awareness and advocacy, particularly in medicine.

Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is the lead producer of Embodied, WUNC's weekly podcast and radio show about sex, relationships and health. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus is the executive producer of Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships and health. She has also worked on other WUNC shows including Tested and CREEP.
