Intersex Reframes On Sex & Gender

Intersex is an umbrella term to describe people with biological sex traits that don’t fit into strict male or female categories. There are many variations to being intersex — some folks have different combinations of chromosomes, like XXY instead of XX or XY, while others are born with both ovarian and testicular tissues. Intersex folks can learn they are intersex at birth, at puberty, in adulthood or not at all. It can be difficult to pinpoint how often variations occur, but it is estimated that up to 2% of the population is intersex.

Host Anita Rao talks about what it means to be intersex with physician Suegee Tamar-Mattis , who is also an intersex person. Suegee describes the decades-long attempt to erase intersex folks from existence, including through non-medically necessary surgeries on intersex children. She also discusses what support is available for intersex youth in their adolescent years and the importance of intersex community.

Anita also talks with parent Eric Lohman, whose 12-year-old child, Wade, was born with an intersex variation called congenital adrenal hyperplasia . Eric recounts how he and his wife refused surgery to alter Wade’s genitals at birth, and he explains how they’ve helped Wade explore gender and make decisions about his own body as he’s gotten older.

And a special thank you to Sam and Hillel, two intersex young adults who shared their experiences with us for this episode. In the conversation, they share their thoughts on what it means to be intersex, the experience of puberty and gender identity and their hopes for the future in terms of intersex awareness and advocacy, particularly in medicine.

Read the transcript