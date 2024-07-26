Bringing The World Home To You

The logo for Embodied, which features a person with brown skin wearing yellow pants, a white shirt and white glasses pulling back a starry curtain of the silhouette of a person that is roughly twice as large as the person in yellow pants. The word "Embodied" is at the top with the WUNC logo directly underneath it and the PRX logo in the bottom righthand corner of the illustration. All of the text is in white, and the background of the illustration is light blue.
Embodied

Why We Need More Therapists Of Color

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita RaoAmanda Magnus
Published July 26, 2024 at 1:01 PM EDT
An illustration featuring a Black masc-of-center person talking with their hands in motion, looking into their laptop. The person is wearing a teal long-sleeved shirt, has dark brown skin, short dark hair, a dark beard and is wearing glasses in thick, dark frames. Their laptop is white and open in front of them on a desk. There's a yellow notebook, a pen and a phone also on the desk. On the wall behind them is a shelf featuring books, including "Self-Care for Black Men" and "But What Will People Say?" There is also a plant on that shelf and another shelf above it, featuring books. The wall behind them also features a hanging work of art. The word "Embodied" is at the top of the illustration.
Charnel Hunter

The majority of mental health professionals in the U.S. are white. Therapists of color are working to expand the diversity of their field and increase access to meet a rising demand for their services.

If you’re seeking out therapy services anytime in the near future, chances are that the person you find will be white.

According to the Fitzhugh Mullan Institute for Health Workforce Equity, 64% of the social worker labor force is white, as are 70% of licensed practical counselors and marriage and family therapists.

While a therapist doesn't need to match a client’s cultural identity to be a good fit, the desire to find someone who understands the racial and cultural nuances in mental health has led to a surge in folks of color seeking out therapists who share a similar background. Therapists of color, in turn, are working to increase awareness of and access to mental health services among BIPOC communities, while fighting burnout and structural barriers to getting into therapy work.

Host Anita Rao meets two therapists of color who are doing this work. Sahaj Kaur Kohli, a psychotherapist and the founder of Brown Girl Therapy, talks about approaching wellness from a more collectivist lens. Sahaj is also the author of “But What Will People Say?

Anita also talks with Jor-El Caraballo, who shares how he helps clients build tools for resilience in the face of systemic oppression. Jor-El is the co-founder of Viva Mental Health and Wellness and the author of “Self-Care for Black Men.”

Special thanks to Lisa R. Savage, Erinn Scott, Melody Li and Susan Chung for contributing to this weeks’ episode. We appreciate you!

