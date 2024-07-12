Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The logo for Embodied, which features a person with brown skin wearing yellow pants, a white shirt and white glasses pulling back a starry curtain of the silhouette of a person that is roughly twice as large as the person in yellow pants. The word "Embodied" is at the top with the WUNC logo directly underneath it and the PRX logo in the bottom righthand corner of the illustration. All of the text is in white, and the background of the illustration is light blue.
Embodied

Written: Disability Love Stories

By Paige Miranda,
Anita RaoKaia Findlay
Published July 12, 2024 at 1:01 PM EDT
An illustration of a person coming out of the page of a large open book. You can see their body from the waist up. They have light-tone skin and short, dark hair, and they're wearing a green striped shirt. Their right arm is amputated from the elbow down, and they're reaching up with their left arm, almost touching fingers with a wheelchair user who is on the outside of the book. The wheelchair user is femme-presenting with dark-tone skin and medium-length dark hair in a ponytail. She's wearing a pink button-down dress. There is a heart behind the two hands that are almost touching, and the words "Embodied Written" are in the upper left hand corner of the illustration.
Charnel Hunter

An essayist, activist and novelist discuss love, disability and how writing has shifted their relationship with others and themselves.

Popular culture has been slow to adopt diverse love stories. So when you don't see yourself reflected in the love stories you consume, you write your own! To celebrate Disability Pride Month, host Antia Rao meets three folks who have explored disabled love, romance and intimacy through writing.

Anita speaks with author and journalist Keah Brown about her experience with cerebral palsy and her multi-year journey to self-love, which she documented in her personal essay collection “The Pretty One.” Keah shares how writing, whether it be a viral Twitter hashtag or an essay on chairs, became an artform to express her self-acceptance.

Activist Maria Town, CEO and president of the American Association of People with Disabilities, also joins the conversation to discuss opening up about her romantic relationship for the first time in her essay, ”This is My Solemn Vow.” The essay was published in the recent anthology “Disability Intimacy,” edited by activist Alice Wong.

Anita also talks with British romance novelist Talia Hibbert about how she writes disabled and neurodivergent romantic lead characters into her stories. Talia discusses her rom-com novel “Get A Life, Chloe Brown” and how her own experience with chronic pain and fibromyalgia shaped how she wrote Chloe’s story.

Special thanks to Alice Wong for her contributions to today’s episode.

Tags
Embodied Embodied Radio ShowDisability RepresentationDisabilityDisabilities
Stay Connected
Paige Miranda
Paige Miranda is a producer for "Embodied". Previously, she served as WUNC’s 2023 AAAS Mass Media Fellow.
See stories by Paige Miranda
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
See stories by Anita Rao
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is the lead producer of Embodied, WUNC's weekly podcast and radio show about sex, relationships and health. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Kaia Findlay