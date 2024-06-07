Adjusted: Second Puberty After Testosterone

Voice changes. Acne. Fluctuating emotions and changing body parts. There’s no denying that puberty is an awkward time. In the teenage years, at least most of your peers are all looking and acting differently as their bodies grow. But what is the experience like when you go through a second puberty in adulthood after taking hormones for a gender transition?

Medically transitioning isn't part of every trans person's experience, but in this episode of Embodied, transmasculine folks share their stories of the physical, psychological and emotional changes that happened in their bodies in the span of months to years after they started taking testosterone.

Anita talks with Julian Socha, who began taking testosterone in college eight years ago, and Gibby Armijo, who began his shots three years ago at 18 years old, about how their physical changes affected their social life and their concept of adulthood.

Anita also talks with Luckie Alexander Fuller, who started on hormones at age 30, about the experience of going through hormonal changes as an older adult.

And a huge thank you to Jamison Green, Rafael Frumkin, Soph Myers-Kelley and Finlay Games for contributing to this episode.

