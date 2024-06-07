Bringing The World Home To You

Adjusted: Second Puberty After Testosterone

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita RaoAmanda Magnus
Published June 7, 2024 at 1:01 PM EDT
Puberty is a rite of passage that most of us experience as teenagers. But for some trans folks, big hormonal changes happen again in adulthood. 

Voice changes. Acne. Fluctuating emotions and changing body parts. There’s no denying that puberty is an awkward time. In the teenage years, at least most of your peers are all looking and acting differently as their bodies grow. But what is the experience like when you go through a second puberty in adulthood after taking hormones for a gender transition?

Medically transitioning isn't part of every trans person's experience, but in this episode of Embodied, transmasculine folks share their stories of the physical, psychological and emotional changes that happened in their bodies in the span of months to years after they started taking testosterone.

Anita talks with Julian Socha, who began taking testosterone in college eight years ago, and Gibby Armijo, who began his shots three years ago at 18 years old, about how their physical changes affected their social life and their concept of adulthood.

Anita also talks with Luckie Alexander Fuller, who started on hormones at age 30, about the experience of going through hormonal changes as an older adult.

And a huge thank you to Jamison Green, Rafael Frumkin, Soph Myers-Kelley and Finlay Games for contributing to this episode.

Read the transcript

Embodied Embodied Radio ShowLGBTLGBTQTrans men
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is the lead producer of Embodied, WUNC's weekly podcast and radio show about sex, relationships and health. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus is the executive producer of Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships and health. She has also worked on other WUNC shows including Tested and CREEP.
