Embodied Radio Show

Breaking the Cycle of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita Rao
Published April 28, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT
Charnel Hunter
Charnel Hunter
/

OCD often goes misdiagnosed and misunderstood … and if left untreated, can impact platonic, intimate and familial relationships in challenging ways.

Obsessive-compulsive disorder, or OCD, is a mental health disorder characterized by a cycle of intrusive thoughts and compulsions. An unwanted thought or fear produces anxiety and distress, leading people to engage in rituals and responses that temporarily alleviate that distress until the intrusive thought appears again.

Half of OCD cases are misdiagnosed, and it can take up to 17 years for an individual to receive effective treatment after experiencing symptom onset. But why?

A lack of education and stigma make OCD less visible in the medical community as well as culturally. Host Anita Rao talks with writers and married couple Nicole and Mike Comforto about how they found out about Mike’s OCD diagnosis and how the disorder and subsequent treatment affected their marriage.

Anita also talks with writer and journalist H.T., whose OCD symptoms started in kindergarten, about the ways in which OCD has shaped her interactions with friends, family and dates.

A special thank you to Dr. Monnica Williams for contributing to this episode. Dr. Williams is the clinical and training director for the Behavioral Wellness Clinic in Tolland, Connecticut, which also houses the New England OCD Institute. She is also the Canada Research Chair in mental health disparities and a licensed clinical psychologist in the United States and Canada.

And thank you to Alexandra Reynolds for sharing her story with us.

Three Things You Didn’t Know About OCD

1. OCD compulsions don’t just show up as hand-washing or rearranging. Other common compulsions are:

  • Checking (Did anything terrible happen? Did I hurt someone?)
  • Repeating (body movements, activities)
  • Mental compulsions (praying or mentally reviewing events to prevent harm)

2. OCD is a cycle of behavior that gets harder to break if untreated. Parts of this cycle may be more outwardly visible than others.

A diagram that is in the shape of a square. At the top it says "Obsessions" and underneath that "fears, intrusive thoughts" with an arrow to the right of that leading down to the right side of the square, which says "Anxiety" and underneath that "feeling the need to react" with an arrow underneath that and leading to the bottom of the square, which says "Compulsions" and underneath that "actions or mental rituals to reduce the anxiety" with an arrow to the left of that pointing up to the left side of the square, which says "Relief" and underneath that "temporary, reinforces compulsion" with an arrow leading up and back to the top of the square.
A commonly-used graphic to describe the cycle of obsessive-compulsive disorder.
/
A commonly-used graphic to describe the cycle of obsessive-compulsive disorder.

3. Research shows that 50% of OCD cases are initially misdiagnosed. Why? Several reasons, including:

  • Lack of information and training for mental health professionals
  • Confusion with other mental illnesses
  • Fear of disclosure (when symptoms are taboo, shame-inducing)
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
