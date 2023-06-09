Bringing The World Home To You

Embodied Radio Show

Attention Deficits are Not Just for Kids: Experiencing ADHD as an Adult

Kaia Findlay,
Anita Rao
Published June 9, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT
An illustration of a femme-presenting person sitting with her chin resting in her hands. She is wearing blue-rimmed glasses and has brown hair in a bun on top of her head. There are three white clouds surrounding her, and she's leaning on a dark blue surface with a pink background.
Neka King
/

ADHD is a common mental disorder among children and adolescents. But often symptoms continue into adulthood, where it is underdiagnosed and undertreated. A late-stage diagnosis can be life-changing.

One of the most common misconceptions about attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, is that it doesn’t actually exist.

But this neuro-developmental disorder affects anywhere from 6 to 14% of school-age children, depending on the state. Symptoms frequently continue into adulthood, affecting relationships, jobs and sense of self. And for some folks, their adult ADHD goes undiagnosed … leaving them to figure out how to manage without treatment.

Host Anita Rao talks with Inger Shaye Colzie, an ADHD coach and licensed clinical social worker, about the experience of getting diagnosed in her 50s and how she helps Black women in leadership cope with ADHD.

Anita then passes the mic off to the team at “Bodies,” a documentary podcast exploring medical mysteries. Contributing producer Hannah Harris Green shares how she experienced ADHD symptoms throughout childhood and into her adult life before getting diagnosed — and grapples with how much ADHD is part of her identity.

Three Things You Didn’t Know About ADHD

People with ADHD don’t have trouble paying attention…

…they have trouble controlling where their attention goes. Folks with ADHD can spend hours with high focus on certain tasks — but find themselves easily distracted or tuning out on less desirable or less interesting things.

ADHD shows up uniquely for each person.

There are three general types of ADHD, but the way people experience and cope with their symptoms depends on personality, upbringing, environment and other factors that make each person unique.

Symptoms of ADHD are life-long.

Studies show that ADHD persists from childhood into adulthood in up to 60% of cases. The disorder changes and can look different in adulthood but is still present.

Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
