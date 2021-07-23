Bringing The World Home To You

embodied_podcast_logo_3000x3000.jpg
Embodied Radio Show

Coming Of Age In 2021: Teen Romance, Relationships And Grief In Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’

Published July 23, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT
A South Asian teen girl sits at a high school desk with a cute boy on either side of her. Both boys are looking at her while she looks uncomfortable.
Isabella B. Vosmikova/Netflix
/
In Season 2 of 'Never Have I Ever,' teen Devi (middle) finds herself in a love triangle with brainy Ben (left) and hunky Paxton (right).

The antics of teenager Devi Vishwakumar are center stage in the Netflix series 'Never Have I Ever'...with lessons on family and grief amidst the drama of high school.

Devi Vishwakumar is kind of a hot mess. She unsuccessfully tries to date two boys at once, starts rumors that get her into tons of trouble...and struggles to look head on at the pain underneath all of it: she’s grieving the loss of her father.

Devi is the teenager at the center of the comedy-drama “Never Have I Ever,” co-written and co-produced by Mindy Kaling. The second season dropped on Netflix last Thursday, and it's holding steady as one of the most popular Netflix shows around the world.

So what is it about this coming of age story that’s so captivating?

Host Anita Rao talks with Aanika Eragam, a writer and rising senior at Milton High School, about how Devi’s experience resonates with her own as an Indian-American teenager. Linde Murugan is an assistant professor in the Department of Communication and Media Studies at Fordham University. She has written about Asian American film and television for The Platform and the Los Angeles Review of Books. She and journalist Shivani Persad discuss depictions of sexuality, romance and family in the second season of the series.

Embodied Radio Show
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
