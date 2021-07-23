Coming Of Age In 2021: Teen Romance, Relationships And Grief In Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’

Devi Vishwakumar is kind of a hot mess. She unsuccessfully tries to date two boys at once, starts rumors that get her into tons of trouble...and struggles to look head on at the pain underneath all of it: she’s grieving the loss of her father.

Devi is the teenager at the center of the comedy-drama “Never Have I Ever,” co-written and co-produced by Mindy Kaling. The second season dropped on Netflix last Thursday, and it's holding steady as one of the most popular Netflix shows around the world.

So what is it about this coming of age story that’s so captivating?

Host Anita Rao talks with Aanika Eragam, a writer and rising senior at Milton High School, about how Devi’s experience resonates with her own as an Indian-American teenager. Linde Murugan is an assistant professor in the Department of Communication and Media Studies at Fordham University. She has written about Asian American film and television for The Platform and the Los Angeles Review of Books. She and journalist Shivani Persad discuss depictions of sexuality, romance and family in the second season of the series.

