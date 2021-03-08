-
Season 2 of The Mandalorian on Disney+ began today. The first new episode of the rollicking space Western takes off immediately with action and new, yet familiar, characters.
TLC has canceled its unscripted show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo amid allegations that June Shannon, the mother of the show's young star, has been dating a convicted child molester.
We listen back to Susan Stamberg's 1994 conversation with Don Pardo about his long and illustrious career.
Note: This is a rebroadcast from a show that aired November 7, 2013.Think you’re avoiding the advertisements when you fast forward through using your…
In case you missed it, a customer posted eight minutes of a bleak call with Comcast. His attempt to cancel his cable set a new standard for bad customer service.
North Carolina could see fewer hits like Iron Man 3 or Homeland filmed in the state. That’s because tax incentives that encourage the film industry to…
AMC’s final Mad Men season debuted this week. Many staff members of the Hartman Center at Duke University tuned in. The center specializes in advertising…
Familiar with HBO's new comedy drama Looking? The Huffington Post today featured a Funny or Die parody of the show. The parody is called Not…
She was a young woman who took charge of a large estate. She was determined, smart, willing to break some of the social bounds of the time. She didn't…