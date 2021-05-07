Behind The Scenes Of Between The Sheets: The Making Of A Sex Scene

Consent is an essential part of sex. Whether it’s with a one-night stand, a years-long partner...or between actors filming a sex scene for the latest blockbuster. Attention to consent and safety in Hollywood has gained traction in the past few years with the rise of movements like #MeToo. And it’s put new emphasis on the importance of intimacy coordinators — people who act as advocates for the actors’ well-being in intimate scenes and ensure that the scene happens in a safe, consent-driven way.

Host Anita Rao talks with Mia Schachter, a consent educator and intimacy coordinator, and Teniece Divya Johnson, a stunt performer and intimacy coordinator, about the work they do on set. And filmmaker Natalie Bullock Brown joins the conversation to share her favorite moments of intimacy on screen.

Interview Highlights

Mia Schachter on how intimacy coordinators create safe spaces for creativity:

Our job is to eliminate surprises to the best of our ability, because that shock is where there's a lot of potential for trauma and harm. … Historically, sex scenes and nudity have been scenes that have been like — the can gets kicked down the road, like: We'll figure it out on the day. Or like: This person will figure it out, or we'll let the actors figure it out. And we're really trying to avoid that so that we can build trust and then build a structure in which actors can play. I think it's really something that has really changed my life from this work is the idea that within a structure, I feel a lot more room to explore and be creative.

Favorite Intimate Scene: Listener Edition - Disobedience, 2017