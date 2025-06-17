Bringing The World Home To You

Losing international students could wreck NC universities financially

By Leoneda Inge,
Brianna AtkinsonCole del Charco
Federal cuts aren’t the only threat to the economic influence of North Carolina’s dozens of colleges and universities.

Some grants are tied to international students, and would be lost if those students don’t return, or if new enrollees decide not to come to the U.S. for research that was already funded. What a “quadruple whammy” could mean for higher education in NC.

Guests
Barnet Sherman, teaches multinational finance and trade at Boston University
Brianna Atkinson, Higher Education Reporter WUNC News

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Brianna Atkinson
Brianna Atkinson is WUNC’s 2024 Fletcher Fellow and covers higher education in partnership with Open Campus.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
