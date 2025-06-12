Two decades later, a ground-breaking book on Ocracoke accents gets a follow-up

This time, the authors were joined by a fourth-generation Ocracoke resident and another language expert to take an even deeper dive on the culture and evolution of the accent.

The book is called Language and Life on Ocracoke: The Living History of the Brogue. It includes QR codes with audio from people speaking with the accent, and with people sharing their experiences being asked by tourists to "speak" so they can hear it.

Candy Gaskill is a coauthor and lifelong resident of Ocracoke.

Guests:

Jeffrey Reaser is an English professor at North Carolina State University.

Walt Wolfram is a William C. Friday Distinguished Professor of English at NCSU.

They co-authored the book Talkin’ Tar Heel.

At the end of the first segment is a short clip of the song "Charlie Mason Pogie Boat." It's about a ship that wrecked just off Ocracoke Island. On the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings album "Between the Sound and the Sea: Music of the North Carolina Outer Banks."