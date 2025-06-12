This international friendly in Chapel Hill is more than a soccer match

“Football unites the world” the international soccer organization FIFA says. But the way the United States is treating its allies and enemies might put international fans in a bind if they want to attend 2026 World Cup matches here.

WUNC reporter Aaron Sánchez-Guerra got a preview at this week’s Mexico vs. Turkey match in Chapel Hill.

Aaron Sánchez-Guerra covers race, class, and communities for WUNC

The New York Times article referenced in this conversation can be read here "Soccer Fans Fear Being Target of Immigration Raids."