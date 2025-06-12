Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

This international friendly in Chapel Hill is more than a soccer match

By Leoneda Inge,
Aaron Sánchez-GuerraCole del Charco
Published June 12, 2025 at 1:30 PM EDT
Chelsea vs. Wrexham at UNC-Chapel Hill's Kenan Stadium
Mitchell Northam
/
WUNC
Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster boots the ball away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at UNC-Chapel Hill's Kenan Stadium.

“Football unites the world” the international soccer organization FIFA says. But the way the United States is treating its allies and enemies might put international fans in a bind if they want to attend 2026 World Cup matches here.

WUNC reporter Aaron Sánchez-Guerra got a preview at this week’s Mexico vs. Turkey match in Chapel Hill.

Guest
Aaron Sánchez-Guerra covers race, class, and communities for WUNC

The New York Times article referenced in this conversation can be read here "Soccer Fans Fear Being Target of Immigration Raids."

