Famed Southern Gothic author Flannery O’Connor painted, too

Historians and curators in Georgia unveiled an exhibit of oil paintings at one of many events scheduled for what would have been the author’s one hundredth birthday.

O’Connor’s legacy, complicated by private letters espousing racism and public fiction lampooning racist southerners, carries on in literary influence.

Georgia College & State University, which O’Connor was an alumnus of, runs these events and O’Connor’s home which is now a museum.

Guest

Cassandra Munnell is the Curator for Andalusia the Home of Flannery O’Connor.