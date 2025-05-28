Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Famed Southern Gothic author Flannery O’Connor painted, too

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published May 28, 2025 at 2:31 PM EDT
The museum at Andalusia the home of Flannery O'Connor in Milledgeville, GA.
The museum at Andalusia the home of Flannery O'Connor in Milledgeville, GA.

Historians and curators in Georgia unveiled an exhibit of oil paintings at one of many events scheduled for what would have been the author’s one hundredth birthday.

O’Connor’s legacy, complicated by private letters espousing racism and public fiction lampooning racist southerners, carries on in literary influence.

Georgia College & State University, which O’Connor was an alumnus of, runs these events and O’Connor’s home which is now a museum.

Guest
Cassandra Munnell is the Curator for Andalusia the Home of Flannery O’Connor.

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco