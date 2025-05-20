Mecklenburg County’s own Declaration of Independence?

May 20, 1775, is a date you may recognize from the North Carolina state flag. It represents what was supposedly the first declaration of independence made by any of the 13 colonies involved in the American Revolution.

That date was added more than a century ago, and its authenticity was first contested by Thomas Jefferson and John Adams.

Guest

Scott Syfert, author of The First American Declaration of Independence? The Disputed History of the Mecklenburg Declaration of May 20, 1775.

