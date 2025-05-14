A Raleigh post office is renamed in honor of Millie Dunn Veasey, a NC-born "Six Triple Eight" member 

In January 2025, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law, renaming a Raleigh post office on Brentwood Road as Millie Dunn Veasey Post Office.

Born in Raleigh in 1918, Veasey was a member of the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) and the Women's Auxiliary Army Corps (WAAC) from 1942-1945. Last week, family, friends, politicians and veterans gathered for a ceremony to honor Veasey. (This interview excerpt originally aired February 3, 2025)

Guests

Dr. Alyshia Smith, CEO of the Durham VA Health Care System

Yves-Marie Applewhite, Assistant Director for Experience for the Durham VA Health Care System