A Raleigh post office is renamed in honor of Millie Dunn Veasey, a NC-born "Six Triple Eight" member 

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published May 14, 2025 at 1:55 PM EDT
Members of the 6888th Batallion.
U.S. Army
Members of the 6888th Batallion.

In January 2025, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law, renaming a Raleigh post office on Brentwood Road as Millie Dunn Veasey Post Office.

Born in Raleigh in 1918, Veasey was a member of the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) and the Women's Auxiliary Army Corps (WAAC) from 1942-1945. Last week, family, friends, politicians and veterans gathered for a ceremony to honor Veasey. (This interview excerpt originally aired February 3, 2025)

Guests

Dr. Alyshia Smith, CEO of the Durham VA Health Care System

Yves-Marie Applewhite, Assistant Director for Experience for the Durham VA Health Care System

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
