NPR’s Emily Feng shares stories of a growing and changing China in 'Let Only Red Flowers Bloom'

Feng was a foreign correspondent based in China for seven years, but was kicked out following her reporting on protests in Hong Kong.

She returned to Duke University this spring for a conversation hosted by the Asian Pacific Studies Institute (APSI), and for her class reunion.

Guest

Emily Feng, foreign correspondent for NPR who was based in Beijing and Taipei, and author of the new book Let Only Red Flowers Bloom

Another version of this interview first aired in April, 2025