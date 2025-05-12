Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NPR’s Emily Feng shares stories of a growing and changing China in 'Let Only Red Flowers Bloom'

By Leoneda Inge,
Emily FengCole del Charco
Published May 12, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Author photo by An Rong Xu
/
Courtesy of Penguin Random House

Feng was a foreign correspondent based in China for seven years, but was kicked out following her reporting on protests in Hong Kong.

She returned to Duke University this spring for a conversation hosted by the Asian Pacific Studies Institute (APSI), and for her class reunion.

Guest

Emily Feng, foreign correspondent for NPR who was based in Beijing and Taipei, and author of the new book Let Only Red Flowers Bloom

Another version of this interview first aired in April, 2025

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco