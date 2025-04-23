What to do if you get bitten by a snake in North Carolina, and how to appreciate them from afar

As the weather warms, many animals emerge — including snakes. Co-host Leoneda Inge talks with a reptile conservation biologist to find out where snakes are likely to be, how they behave and how to love them from afar.

Jeff Hall, reptile conservation biologist, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission

Then, what to do if you are bit by a venomous snake? Our guest today says first, stay calm, and then seek medical care.

The number of deaths associated with snake bites in the U.S. is relatively low, in part because of access to anti-venom — but the treatment is expensive. Dr. Charles Gerardo is working on a cheaper, more accessible way to treat snake bite. He talks with co-host Jeff Tiberii about how to respond to a snake bite now – and how that treatment might change in the future.

Charles J. Gerardo, MD, MHS, Chair, Department of Emergency Medicine and Professor, Emergency Medicine & Global Health, Duke University

This encore edition of Due South originally aired in April 2024.