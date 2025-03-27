Six months after Helene, a check-in on tourism, restaurants, relief funding, and the wildfires hampering cleanup

Update on state and federal relief funding

Six months after Helene, Gov. Josh Stein has signed into a law a bill that will provide more than a half-million dollars in relief funding. The funding approval comes as a new disaster is further ravaging the region, as Henderson and Polk counties continue to fight wildfires.

Gerard Albert III, Western North Carolina Rural Communities Reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio

Checking in on tourism, arts, and restaurants in WNC

We turn our attention to Avery County — home to Grandfather Mountain, the Blue Ridge Parkway, and several ski resorts — for an update on business recovery and tourism. And we check back in with two activists who are entrenched in the Asheville arts, restaurant and hospitality industries to talk about the “yes and” of living with both grief AND hope.

Robin Morgan, Executive Director, Avery County Chamber of Commerce

Jessica Tomasin, studio manager of Echo Mountain Recording Studio, Asheville

Jen Hampton, co-chair, Asheville Food and Beverage United, Asheville

Helene debris is causing problems for wildfire fighting

Fire management specialists and landowners tried to clear up debris left over from Helene last fall, but some of the brush they didn’t get to is making it hard to fight an ongoing wildfire in Polk County.

Zack Turner, Climate Reporter at WFAE

