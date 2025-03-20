Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

Charlotte authors of 'Shattering the Glass' discuss history of women's basketball, and hopes for its future

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published March 20, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Shattering the Glass book cover and author photo
Author photo by Peter Wong

Last year’s NCAA women’s basketball championship was a powerhouse matchup featuring Dawn Staley's University of South Carolina team and the University of Iowa, led by Caitlin Clark. As the 2025 tournament gets underway, the game continues to rise in popularity — but will interest in women's basketball peak or keep growing?

Historian Pamela Grundy and former sportswriter Susan Shackelford are authors of the recently revised edition of Shattering the Glass: The Remarkable History of Women's Basketball. They join Due South’s Jeff Tiberii to talk about the importance of the women’s college game in this moment, especially here in North Carolina.

Guests

Pamela Grundy and Susan Shackelford, authors of Shattering the Glass: The Remarkable History of Women's Basketball (revised edition)

Due South College BasketballWomen's Basketball
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
