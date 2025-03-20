Charlotte authors of 'Shattering the Glass' discuss history of women's basketball, and hopes for its future

Last year’s NCAA women’s basketball championship was a powerhouse matchup featuring Dawn Staley's University of South Carolina team and the University of Iowa, led by Caitlin Clark. As the 2025 tournament gets underway, the game continues to rise in popularity — but will interest in women's basketball peak or keep growing?

Historian Pamela Grundy and former sportswriter Susan Shackelford are authors of the recently revised edition of Shattering the Glass: The Remarkable History of Women's Basketball. They join Due South’s Jeff Tiberii to talk about the importance of the women’s college game in this moment, especially here in North Carolina.

Pamela Grundy and Susan Shackelford, authors of Shattering the Glass: The Remarkable History of Women's Basketball (revised edition)