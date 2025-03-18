Can energy companies keep up the pace to power more NC data centers?

Secret buildings. Loud electronic hums. You might be closer to a data center than you think.

Google / Google data centers photo gallery The exterior of a Google data center in Lenoir, NC the company built in 2007.

A tech reporter has the scoop on the energy-needy facilities that make your smartphone go.

For years, there have been heated debates, town hall meetings, and arguments over data processing centers that can make a lot of noise.

With more and more "hyperscale" facilities, North Carolina's very own data center corridor is expanding.

Reporter Brian Gordon has been following these expansions, trying to track down hidden data centers, and staying on top of the many developments and trends.

Including smaller data centers used for "edge" computing that support vital tech like smart cars from closer to population centers.

Read his story for The Raleigh News & Observer here.

Brian Gordon, Business & Technology reporter for The News & Observer